Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $160.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources traded as high as $165.80 and last traded at $164.38, with a volume of 126824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $158.50.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $650,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,097,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,173 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 161.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.66.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

