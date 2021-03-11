Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

