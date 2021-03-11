Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

