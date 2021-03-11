Piper Sandler Comments on Select Energy Services, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Select Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

WTTR has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.78.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 260,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 513,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 157,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

