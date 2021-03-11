Piper Sandler Lowers Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $77.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.93% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RUN. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.53.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,189.05 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.67. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $130,622.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $147,221.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,345.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,269,782 shares of company stock valued at $88,245,983 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. DNB Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management now owns 1,530,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,012,514 after purchasing an additional 268,738 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $2,614,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $1,526,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,848,082 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

