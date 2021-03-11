Piper Sandler Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $175.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FTNT. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.88.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $175.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $176.22.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,328,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $984,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Fortinet by 1,047.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 137,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fortinet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.