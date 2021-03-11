Piper Sandler Raises Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target to $140.00

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $97.20 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.27 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 123.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 878,154 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,114,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 147,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,138.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 107,845 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

