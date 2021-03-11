Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Solar, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Solar in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of $4.49 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.98. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.47.

FSLR opened at $75.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.56. First Solar has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at $81,809.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $110,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,730.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,976. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in First Solar by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

