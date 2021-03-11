Piper Sandler Weighs in on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.50). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of LBRT opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,907,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,908,487.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $97,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,171,523 shares of company stock valued at $114,384,588. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

