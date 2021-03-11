Piper Sandler Weighs in on Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

XERS stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 104,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 56,161 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 43,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

