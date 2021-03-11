Pirate Chain Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $60.04 million and approximately $163,750.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.38 or 0.00269450 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00058927 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00085552 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 67.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 151.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

