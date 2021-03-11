PirateCash Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6,261.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0904 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $6,261.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000085 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.