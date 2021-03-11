Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 14,800 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,167,942. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $83.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

