Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,938 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,024,473,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,365,137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $738,171,000 after acquiring an additional 370,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 806,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $435,852,000 after acquiring an additional 299,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $8.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $513.00. The stock had a trading volume of 83,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,697. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.63. The company has a market cap of $227.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

