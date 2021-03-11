Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 330,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $1,982,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.98. 38,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,023. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.03. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Insiders sold a total of 41,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,228 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

