Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 0.8% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 21.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 7.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.88 and its 200 day moving average is $202.11. The company has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

