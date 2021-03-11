Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,547 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.1% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,478,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after buying an additional 682,741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after buying an additional 206,395 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after buying an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V traded up $4.53 on Thursday, hitting $227.70. 220,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,110,504. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $226.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.57 and its 200 day moving average is $205.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

