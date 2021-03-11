Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 2,860 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

PG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.15. 279,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,241,611. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.27. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $313.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

