Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $16.01 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 0.9% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.65. 27,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,174. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.25. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

