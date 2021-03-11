Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $17.77 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.0% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,330,298,000 after acquiring an additional 139,629 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,982,000 after acquiring an additional 133,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $5.93 on Thursday, reaching $329.76. The company had a trading volume of 135,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,464. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $276.34 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $347.26 and its 200-day moving average is $360.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.33.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.