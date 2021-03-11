Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $8.60 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.79. 44,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,814. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $34.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

