Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The Clorox by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CLX traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.60. 20,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,054. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.68 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.85.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.29.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

