Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 2,073 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,293.4% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 707,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,600,000 after acquiring an additional 694,125 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,856,385. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

