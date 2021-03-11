Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 27,225 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after buying an additional 37,713 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $133.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,928. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.68 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.