Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,893,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

DIA traded up $3.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $326.55. The stock had a trading volume of 418,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,560. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $324.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.78 and a 200-day moving average of $300.66.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

