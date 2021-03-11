Pivot Token Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $193,505.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token is a token. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

