PIVX (PIVX) Price Tops $1.21 on Exchanges

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $78.61 million and $1.76 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.