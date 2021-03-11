Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) President Sells $8,354,000.00 in Stock

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.85. The company had a trading volume of 805,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,048. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,166.45, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.28.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.82.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

