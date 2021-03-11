Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.55

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 1329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLYA. Macquarie raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $111,019.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,588.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,867 shares of company stock valued at $211,298 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.