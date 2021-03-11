PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5882 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52.

PLDT has raised its dividend payment by 3.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PLDT has a payout ratio of 59.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PLDT to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

Shares of PLDT stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 87,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,120. PLDT has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHI. Morgan Stanley raised PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

