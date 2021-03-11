PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5882 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52.
PLDT has raised its dividend payment by 3.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PLDT has a payout ratio of 59.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PLDT to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.
Shares of PLDT stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 87,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,120. PLDT has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.34.
About PLDT
PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
