Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.89

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.89 and traded as high as $29.89. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 26,655 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Plumas Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $154.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as remote deposits.

