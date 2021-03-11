Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Shares Sold by Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,806 shares during the period. Pluralsight accounts for 1.5% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Pluralsight worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Pluralsight by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,947,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,691,000 after buying an additional 338,368 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter worth $31,147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,221,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 169,673 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 122,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Pluralsight news, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $4,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,378,934.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $142,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 263,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,164. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.26 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of PS remained flat at $$22.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 338,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,938. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

