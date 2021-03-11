Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.20). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.23).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $5.31 on Thursday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.