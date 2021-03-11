Pmeer Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 24 Hours (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Pmeer has a market cap of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pmeer coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pmeer alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.17 or 0.00504496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00065913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00071929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.65 or 0.00530013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00074776 BTC.

About Pmeer

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.