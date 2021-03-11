PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays cut shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. PNM Resources has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $50.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,072,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $14,627,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 35,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 157,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

