Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings. Points International reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 461.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 559,728 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc. owned 5.15% of Points International worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCOM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.07. 23,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,220. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Points International has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.56 million, a PE ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

