POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PORBF. Jefferies Financial Group raised POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised POLA Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

PORBF stock remained flat at $$19.88 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90. POLA Orbis has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $21.09.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

