Polaris Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Science Applications International accounts for about 1.8% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of Science Applications International worth $48,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Science Applications International by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 375,020 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Science Applications International by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,353,000 after purchasing an additional 349,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,489,000 after purchasing an additional 340,901 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Science Applications International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,274,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,177,000 after purchasing an additional 315,890 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1,831.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,011,000 after buying an additional 290,339 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $847,845.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAIC stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.83. 3,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,599. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.01.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

