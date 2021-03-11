Polaris Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. ALLETE makes up approximately 1.8% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of ALLETE worth $48,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ALLETE by 200.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

ALLETE stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,142. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.43. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.