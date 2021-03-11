Polaris Capital Management LLC Buys 17,700 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Premier Financial worth $12,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the third quarter worth about $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Premier Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 39,216 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 106.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 57,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.87. 1,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $73.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $329,011.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

