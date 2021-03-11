Polaris Capital Management LLC Buys 52,200 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.6% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $43,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $3,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,639,570. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $254.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

