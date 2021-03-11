Polaris Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of South Plains Financial worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPFI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 501.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South Plains Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,161. The company has a market cap of $440.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

South Plains Financial Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

