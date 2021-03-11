Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $41.92 Million Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Ingredion worth $41,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,470,000 after buying an additional 186,642 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 50,023 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:INGR traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.46. The company had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,819. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.63. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.40.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.