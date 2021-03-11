Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $47.50 Million Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. Ameris Bancorp comprises approximately 1.8% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Ameris Bancorp worth $47,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.58. 3,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,022. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ABCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,680. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

