Polaris Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods comprises about 1.8% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Tyson Foods worth $48,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $74.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,913. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.71. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

