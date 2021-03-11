Polaris Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 1.7% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $45,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 879,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,021,000 after acquiring an additional 33,562 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $151,974,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 711,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,918,000 after buying an additional 74,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $101,866,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Citigroup lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Shares of LH traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,382. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.66. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $252.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.