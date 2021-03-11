Polaris Capital Management LLC Invests $3.26 Million in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Eastern Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $18.48. 9,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,796. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $18.78.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

