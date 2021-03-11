Polaris Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,200 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321,486 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Brookline Bancorp worth $15,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,667,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,476,000 after buying an additional 116,092 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,129,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after buying an additional 55,066 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,299,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after buying an additional 544,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 34,863 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 29,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

BRKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

In related news, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $34,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $57,640.00. Insiders have sold 108,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,279 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL remained flat at $$15.90 during trading on Thursday. 2,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,527. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $15.93.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

