Polaris Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,077,300 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,077,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of The Williams Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $697,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,767,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

The Williams Companies stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.78. 212,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,265,437. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 221.84, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $24.69.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

