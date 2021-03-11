Polaris Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.99% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $15,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCOM. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 144.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth $117,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth $141,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 13,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $280,116.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCOM stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $31.99. 972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,484. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $32.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

