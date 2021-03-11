Polaris Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Quest Diagnostics worth $42,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.06.

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX traded up $3.97 on Thursday, reaching $120.84. 13,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,691. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $134.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.